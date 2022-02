This Week in AARN // February 22, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Jimmy Phelps Wins Volusia DIRT Modified Gator Finale And Championship; Stewart Friesen, Peter Britten, Max McLaughlin, Mat Williamson All Score Race Wins

Matt Hirschman Wins Three Of Five New Smyrna Mod Features But Loses World Series Title To Jimmy Blewett; Craig Lutz, Ron Silk Also Score Victories

East Bay 360 Sprint Mains Won By Mark Smith, Aaron Reutzel & Sam Hafertepe; Hafertepe Series Champ

Emerson Axsom Takes Two, Justin Grant One In USAC National Sprint Three-Race Run At Bubba Raceway Park

NASCAR Cup Rookie Austin Cindric Wins Daytona 500

I-80 Speedway’s Joe Kosiski Of Nebraska Is Named Auto Racing Promoter Of The Year At RPM Workshops In Daytona Beach

Winless Devin Moran Claims WoO LM Gator Championship; Brandon Overton, Ashton Winger, Dale McDowell, Dennis Erb Jr., & Chris Madden Snare The Victories

Track Owner-Promoter Al Varnadore Says Racing At East Bay Raceway Park Will Continue Through 2024

Xtreme Outlaw DIRT Series Debuts In Volusia; CJ Leary, T-Mez Win Features, Leary Takes Overall Title