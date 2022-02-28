Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Godown

Ryan Godown may not have been among the pre-race favorites at Cherokee Speedway in South Carolina, the site of the inaugural Short Track Super Series Elite Series Modified race, but he certainly will not be overlooked for future Elite Series glory after racing to the $25,000 to win victory Saturday night.

Godown runs about half the number of races most of his Dirt Modified counterparts do, and he is a driver-owner through and through. This big win is his second in five months; Godown similarly surprised the field to win last year’s Freedom 76’er at Grandview Speedway for a $30,000 payday, this after having won the Bridgeport Speedway Modified track championship..

He’s a hard charger who does things his way and that was the approach that carried the day.

For winning a big money race, and for outrunning many others who might have seemed to be more likely winners, Ryan Godown is an AARN Newsmaker!