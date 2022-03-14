Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Bartlett

Ryan Bartlett has spent a good many winters trying in vain to achieve ultimate success in the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels Presented By BELFOR Property Services. A sixth place finish, back in 2004, had been Bartlett’s best result in years of competition.

Until Saturday.

Now he’s a winner, having swept to a rousing triumph that surprised most everyone, including himself. “Top five, I would have been ecstatic, and can’t even begin wrap my head around winning,” Bartlett shared.

At 39, Bartlett, a DIRTcar Modified driver during the outdoor season, was the second oldest driver in the field. He was also the quickest in a TQ Midget, for the first time in his career.

A stirring, unexpected drive to victory has made Ryan Bartlett a Newsmaker!