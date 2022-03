This Week in AARN // March 15, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Ryan Bartlett Is Upset Winner Of Indoor Auto Racing Series TQ Midget Finale In Syracuse, Scott Kreutter Is Champion

Georgetown Small Block Modified Season Opener Won By Craig VonDohren; Saturday Big Blocks Postponed To October

Joe Skotnicki Named Promoter Of Weedsport Speedway, RoC, RPM Roles To Be Maintained

Missy Bootes Becomes First Indoor Auto Racing Series Female Feature Winner In Champ Karts; Scott Neary Tops Slingshot Syracuse Field

Giovanni Scelzi, Kyle Larson Share Weekend WoO Sprint Victories At Tulare

Can Am Speedway Owner-Promoter Tyler Bartlett Creates New Crate 602 Sprint Class For 2022 Season

Breakthrough NASCAR Cup Win For Chase Briscoe At Phoenix

Jeramie Corcoran’s Motorsports Expo Show In Syracuse Enjoys Successful Two Day Run

Justin Grant, T-Mez Win DuQuoin USAC Indoor Midget Mains