Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Godown

Ryan Godown is on a roll. In his second 2022 start, Godown backed up his win three weeks ago at Cherokee Speedway in the Short Track Super Series Elite inaugural by making good on a last lap victory bid against Mike Gular in Sunday’s STSS race at Port Royal.

These are heady times for ‘The Ringoes (NJ) Rocket’, whose abilities as a driver and team owner are both very much in evidence. With this win, Godown became the first Dirt Modified driver to win more than once in 2022.

And this powerful victory portends many more to come for Newsmaker Ryan Godown.