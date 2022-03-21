This Week in AARN // March 22, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Ryan Godown Wins Port Royal Short Track Super Series Feature With Last Lap Pass Of Mike Gular

Justin Peck Takes Williams Grove Speedway’s 2022 Sprint Opener Before Packed House

Brand New 410 Sprint Car Wins First Night Out For Brent Marks At Lincoln

Late Race Pass At Port Royal Earns Anthony Macri Sprint Car Victory

Matt Hirschman Wins SMART Tour Race At Southern National Speedway For Sixth Win Of ‘22

Weekend ULMS Late Model Glory Earned By Gregg Satterlee At Grove, Colton Flinner At Port

Woodhull Hobby Stock Champ Jaredd Dennis Loses Race Shop In Fire 

Bridgeport Speedway’s 50th Anniversary Season Begins This Weekend 