Newsmaker of the Week // Dylan Norris

Nineteen-year-old Dylan Norris is the toast of Central Pennsylvania this week after scoring a dramatic first career 410 Sprint victory Friday night in the Gobrecht Motorsports No. 44 at the legendary Williams Grove Speedway. Norris was cool, calm and collected in his winning ride, holding off the (slightly) older Devon Borden, 20, for most of the race.

It is the intrigue and reputation of Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car racing that has attracted young drivers to the area for years, and Dylan Norris is the latest to be supremely successful.

For winning young against the toughest weekly competition there is in the nation, Dylan Norris is AARN’s Newsmaker Of The Week