Newsmaker of the Week // Gregg Satterlee

Gregg Satterlee came, saw, and mastered the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model stars at Port Royal Speedway Sunday night, proving that the top Dirt Late Model teams in Pennsylvania are every bit as potent as their PA Posse counterparts when it comes to beating the invaders.

Satterlee, who has developed a penchant for winning Late Model races at Port Royal in recent years, got one break in this one when Kyle Larson and Earl Pearson tangled. But down the stretch, Satterlee had to outrun Brandon Sheppard and Tim McCreadie, the reigning WoO and Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model champions respectively, to take the checkered and a cool $10,000.

For taking on and beating the best, Gregg Satterlee proved to be one of the best himself, and a Newsmaker!