This Week in AARN // April 12, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Billy Pauch, Sr. Outruns Billy Pauch, Jr. To Capture Bridgeport Motorsports Park Modified Season Opener

Thompson’s Icebreaker Modified Race Claimed By Mike Christopher, Jr.

Racing’s 360 Sprint Sanctioning Groups Concerned About Looming Tire Shortage; Patriots Cancel Outlaw Weekend Opener

Tyler Erb (Hagerstown) & Gregg Satterlee (Port Royal) Score Big Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Victories

Californian Buddy Kofoid Bests Lincoln Speedway 410 Sprints For First Time

Wet Weather Bedevils Promoters Region As Many Cancel Their Events

Jacob Allen Scores Second WoO Sprint Win In Missouri, Nets $15,000

Second Straight Win For Brandon Grosso At New Egypt Wrapped Up With Winning Pass With Two Laps To Go

Logan Wagner Wins Port Royal 410 Sprint Feature For Second Week In A Row Over Anthony Macri

PA’s Thunder Mountain Speedway Closes Down Before Start Of Season