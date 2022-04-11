This Week in AARN // April 12, 2022

Billy Pauch, Sr. Outruns Billy Pauch, Jr. To Capture Bridgeport Motorsports Park Modified Season Opener
Thompson’s Icebreaker Modified Race Claimed By Mike Christopher, Jr.
Racing’s 360 Sprint Sanctioning Groups Concerned About Looming Tire Shortage; Patriots Cancel Outlaw Weekend Opener
Tyler Erb (Hagerstown) & Gregg Satterlee (Port Royal) Score Big Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Victories
Californian Buddy Kofoid Bests Lincoln Speedway 410 Sprints For First Time
Wet Weather Bedevils Promoters Region As Many Cancel Their Events
Jacob Allen Scores Second WoO Sprint Win In Missouri, Nets $15,000
Second Straight Win For Brandon Grosso At New Egypt Wrapped Up With Winning Pass With Two Laps To Go
Logan Wagner Wins Port Royal 410 Sprint Feature For Second Week In A Row Over Anthony Macri
PA’s Thunder Mountain Speedway Closes Down Before Start Of Season