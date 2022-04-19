Feature Winners: April 19 – April 25, 2022

|
Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|
All Star Sprint:
|Bloomsburg, PA (Thurs.)
|Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
|Port Royal, PA (Sat.)
|ARCA West:
|Kern County, CA (Sat.)
|BAPS, PA
|(Super Sport)
|Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Bridgeport, NJ
|(410 Sprint-Tues.)
|(Mod-Sat.)
|Clinton County, PA
|(LLM)
|Dog Hollow, NY
|(ULMS LM)
|Fonda, NY
|(Mod)
|Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Land of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|(SBM)
|Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprints)
|Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|
NASCAR: Talladega, AL
|(Cup)
|(Xfinity)
|
New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|Potomac, MD
|(LM)
|
Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|(Mod)
|Selinsgrove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|Stafford Springs, CT
|Spring Sizzler
|(Open Mod)
|(SK Mod)
|(PASS LM)
|Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|(358 Mod)
|
USAC EC Sprint:
|Bedford, PA (Fri.)
|Port Royal, PA (Sat.)
|
USAC Midgets:
|Port City, OK(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|West Virginia, WV
|(Sun., LM)
|
Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
World Of Outlaw Late Models:
|Atomic, OH (Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:
|Granite City, IL (Fri.)
|Haubstadt, IN (Sat.)