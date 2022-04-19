Feature Winners: April 19 – April 25, 2022

Albany-Saratoga, NY

(Mod)

All Star Sprint:

 Bloomsburg, PA (Thurs.)

Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)

Port Royal, PA (Sat.)
ARCA West: Kern County, CA  (Sat.)
BAPS, PA (Super Sport)
Bedford, PA (LM)
Bethel, NY (Mod)
Big Diamond, PA (358 Mod)

Bridgeport, NJ 

 (410 Sprint-Tues.)

(Mod-Sat.)
Clinton County, PA (LLM)
Dog Hollow, NY (ULMS LM)
Fonda, NY (Mod)
Grandview, PA (358 Mod)
Land of Legends, NY (Mod)
Lebanon Valley, NY (Mod)
(SBM)
Lernerville, PA (410 Sprint)
(Mod)
(LM)

Lincoln, PA

 (410 Sprints)
Mahoning Valley, PA (Mod)

NASCAR: Talladega, AL

(Cup)

(Xfinity)

New Egypt, NJ

(Mod)

Hagerstown, MD

(LM)
Potomac, MD (LM)

Orange County, NY

(Mod)

(Mod)
Selinsgrove, PA (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Stafford Springs, CT Spring Sizzler
(Open Mod)
(SK Mod)
(PASS LM)
Thunder Mountain, NY (Mod)
(358 Mod)

USAC EC Sprint:

Bedford, PA (Fri.)

Port Royal, PA (Sat.)

USAC Midgets:

Port City, OK(Fri.)

(Sat.)
West Virginia, WV (Sun., LM)

Williams Grove, PA

(410 Sprint)

World Of Outlaw Late Models:

Atomic, OH (Fri.)

(Sat.)

World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:

 Granite City, IL (Fri.)

Haubstadt, IN (Sat.)