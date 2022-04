This Week in AARN // April 19, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Billy Pauch Plans Major Cutback From Racing

Lancaster Speedway Sold, Owners To Keep Historic Track As A Speedway

American Racer Tire Warns Customers Of Short Term Racing Tire Shortages

Brandon Grosso Red Hot; Takes Third Straight New Egypt Modified Feature Victory

Ryan Riddle Is First Time Career Winner In Delaware Int. Modified Opener

Jon McKennedy Wins MRS Modified Race At Loudon Over Slim Field

Jeff Strunk Gets Big Diamond Raceway Season Off To Good Start, Wins 358 Mod Feature

Albany-Saratoga Modified Opener Claimed By Peter Britten, Earns $6,700

Non-Stop Lincoln 410 Sprint Feature Won By Danny Dietrich In Track Record Time

Macri Gets 410 Sprint Double With Back-To-Back Williams Grove & Port Royal Scores

A Week After Flipping, Ryan Godown Bounces Back For Bridgeport Modified Victory