This Week in AARN // April 26, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Six 410 Wins In Eight Days: Anthony Macri Adds Bridgeport, Bloomsburg, Port Royal & Selinsgrove To Grove, Port Prior Weekend Scores

Rich 50th Spring Sizzler Taken By Matt Hirschman In Thriller Over Ryan Preece

Larry Wight, Mat Williamson Take OCFS Modified Wins; Gular Wins Small Block Main Under Harsh Track Conditions

Ryan Krachun Claims Big Diamond’s ‘Money In The Mountains’ $12,000 First Place Prize

Stewart Friesen Gets Back On Winning Track; Wins Fonda Speedway’s Jack Johnson Memorial Race, $12,000 Winner’s Share

Jim Housworth Is First Time Career Modified Winner At New Egypt

Maple Grove Dragway Purchased By Noted Racer, Engine Builder Kenny Koretsky

Business As Usual: Andy Bachetti Wins Lebanon Valley Big Block Modified Season Opener

American Racer Tire To Produce More Product, Race Tracks, Distributors Still Grapple With Shortages

Bridgeport 410 Sprint Thriller: Brent Marks Breaks On Last Lap, Anthony Macri Loops And Wins, Kyle Reinhardt A Disappointed Second