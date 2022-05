A couple of Central Pennsylvania-based race teams came up big in last weekend’s World Of Outlaws races on the Bristol,Tennessee dirt track. Logan Schuchart and Shark Racing out of Hanover, PA won the first night and CJB Racing of Carlisle, PA, with Spencer Bayston driving, took home the big money on night two.

The big wins by the two Pennsylvania teams illustrate the cutting-edge nature of the region’s far reaching impact on Sprint Car racing nationwide.