This Week in AARN // May 3, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

OCFS Promoter Chris Larsen Addresses Race Track Concerns, Pledges Track Surface Improvements

Five Mile Point Speedway Sale Looming, Would Likely End Racing At NY Raceway

Utica-Rome Alex Friesen Tribute Race Claimed By Matt Sheppard

Tri-Track Asphalt Modified Series Opener At Monadnock Won By Matt Hirschman

Billy Decker Leads Wire To Wire In Fulton DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Opener

Bristol World Of Outlaws Sprint Races Fall To Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston

Stewart Friesen Wins STSS Diamond State 50 In Delaware For Third Time

ESS Sprint Season Opens At Fulton; Danny Varin Wins In New Car In First Race As Owner-Driver

Blewett-Truex Tangle Opens Door For Steven Reed To Win Wall Stadium Modified Opener

Hunter Schuerenberg, Cap Henry Take All Star Sprint Laurels At Lernerville, Sharon

Red Hot Dirt Late Model Driver Gregg Satterlee Grabs Another Big Score At Bedford

Bobby Santos, III Sweeps MSS Sprint South Boston Twin Bill