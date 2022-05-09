Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Godown

Ryan Godown is having a career season racing Dirt Modifieds. His latest high profile win came at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in the mid-week Super DIRT Series race, an event in which Godown held off a relentless late race attack from Stewart Friesen to prevail. Then, he backed it up with a near win at Fonda Saturday night after Bridgeport had rained out. He ended up second in what was his first time ever at Fonda.

Godown is among Dirt Modified racing’s hottest commodities right now and there’s every reason to expect good things to keep coming his way as racing peaks this summer. For beating the Super DIRT Series boys at their own game, and for finishing a close second at a track he had never even seen before, Ryan Godown is Area Auto News’ Newsmaker Of The Week.