Feature Winners: May 10 – May 16, 2022

Accord, NY

 (Fri.,, Mod)

Afton, NY

(Mod)

Airborne, NY

(Sport Mod)

Albany-Saratoga, NY

(Mod)

All Star Sprint:

Lake Odessa, MI (Fri.)

Wayne County, OH (Sat.)

Waynesfield, OH (Sun.)

ARCA: Kansas City, KS

ASCS 360 Sprint:

Rapid City, SD (Fri.)

(Sat.)

ATQMRA:

Evergreen, PA  (Sun.)

Attica, OH

(410 Sprint)

(LM)

Bear Ridge, VT

(Mod)

Bedford, PA

(LM)

Bethel, NY

 (Mod)

Big Diamond, PA

(358 Mod)

Bowman-Gray, NC

(Mod)

Brewerton, NY

(Mod)

Bridgeport, NJ 

 (Mod)

Brighton, ONT

(LM)

Brockville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Can Am, NY 

 (358 Mod)

Chemung, NY

(Sport Mod)

Claremont, NH

(Sport Mod)

Clinton Co., PA

(305 Sprint)

Cornwall, ONT

(358 Mod)

Devil’s Bowl, VT

(Sport Mod)

Eriez. PA

(LM)

ESS 360 Sprint:

Utica Rome, NY (Fri.)

Fonda, NY (Sat.)

Evans Mills, NY

(Mod)

Evergreen, PA

(Mod)

Five Mile Point, NY

(Mod)

Fonda, NY

 (Mod)

Fremont, OH

(410 Sprint)

Fulton, NY

(358 Mod)

Genesee, NY

(LM)

Georgetown, DE

 (Mod)

Glen Ridge, NY

(Sport Mod)

Grandview, PA

(358 Mod)

Hagerstown, MD

(LM)

Hesston, PA

(LM)

Hidden Valley, PA 

 (LM)

Hudson, NH

(LM)

Hummingbird, PA

(LM)

IndyCar:

 Indianapolis IN (Road Course)

Jennerstown, PA

(LM)

Knoxville, IA 

(410 Sprint)

(360 Sprint)

Land Of Legends, NY 

 (Mod)

Lebanon Valley, NY

(Mod)

(SBM)

Lernerville, PA

(410 Sprint)

(Mod)

(LM)

Limaland, OH

(Mod)

Mahoning Valley, PA

(Sport Mod)

(LM)

Mercer, PA

(Mod)

Merrittville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Monadnock, NH

(Sport Mod)

MSCS 360 Sprints:

 Haubstadt, IN

NASCAR: Kansas City, KS

(Cup)

(Truck)

NASCAR Mod Tour:

Riverhead, NY (Sat.)

New Egypt, NJ

(Mod)

NHRA: North Dinwiddie, VA

 (Top Fuel)

(Funny Car)

(Pro Stock)

(Pro Bike)

Ohio Valley, WV

(LM)

Orange County, NY

(Mod)

(358 Mod)

Outlaw, NY

(Mod)

Oxford Plains, ME

(LM)

PASS LM:

 White Mountain, NH (Sat.)

Path Valley. PA

(358 Sprint)

Penn Can, PA

(Mod)

Pittsburgh’s PPMS

(LM)

Raceway 7, OH

(LM)

Ransomville, NY

 (358 Mod)

Seekonk, MA

(LM)

Selinsgrove, PA

(LM)

Sharon, OH

(410 Sprint)

STSS North:

Accord, NY (Mod) MAT WILLIAMSON

Skyline, NY

(SportMod)

Stafford Springs, CT

(SK Mod)

(LM)

Star, NH

(350 Supermod)

(LM)

Stateline. NY

(LM)

Thunder Mountain, NY

(Mod)

Tyler County, WV

(LM)

ULMS LM:

Lernerville, PA (Fri.)

Wayne County, OH (Sat.)

USAC Sprint:

Lakeside, KS (Thurs.)

Osborn, MO (Fri.)

Odessa, Mo (Sat.)

USAC EC Sprint:

Grandview, PA  (Sat.)

USCS 360 Sprint:

Milton, FL (Fri.)

(Sat.)

Utica-Rome, NY

(Mod)

Wall Stadium, NJ

(Mod)

Waterford, CT 

 (SK Mod)

(LM)

Winchester, VA

(LM)

Woodhull, NY 

 (Mod)

World Of Outlaw Sprints:

Lincoln, PA (Wed.) JACOB ALLEN

Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)

Williams Grove, PA (Sat.)

Wyoming Co., NY

 (Sport Mod)