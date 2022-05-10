Feature Winners: May 10 – May 16, 2022

|
Accord, NY
|(Fri.,, Mod)
|
Afton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Airborne, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|
All Star Sprint:
|Lake Odessa, MI (Fri.)
|Wayne County, OH (Sat.)
|Waynesfield, OH (Sun.)
|
ARCA: Kansas City, KS
|
ASCS 360 Sprint:
|Rapid City, SD (Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
ATQMRA:
|Evergreen, PA (Sun.)
|
Attica, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|
Bear Ridge, VT
|(Mod)
|
Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|
Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|
Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Bowman-Gray, NC
|(Mod)
|
Brewerton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Brighton, ONT
|(LM)
|
Brockville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Chemung, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Claremont, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|
Clinton Co., PA
|(305 Sprint)
|
Cornwall, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|
Eriez. PA
|(LM)
|
ESS 360 Sprint:
|Utica Rome, NY (Fri.)
|Fonda, NY (Sat.)
|
Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|
Evergreen, PA
|(Mod)
|
Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
|
Fonda, NY
|(Mod)
|
Fremont, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|
Fulton, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|
Georgetown, DE
|(Mod)
|
Glen Ridge, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|
Hesston, PA
|(LM)
|
Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|
Hudson, NH
|(LM)
|
Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|
IndyCar:
|Indianapolis IN (Road Course)
|
Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|
Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|(360 Sprint)
|
Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|
Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|(SBM)
|
Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Limaland, OH
|(Mod)
|
Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Sport Mod)
|(LM)
|
Mercer, PA
|(Mod)
|
Merrittville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|
MSCS 360 Sprints:
|Haubstadt, IN
|
NASCAR: Kansas City, KS
|(Cup)
|(Truck)
|
NASCAR Mod Tour:
|Riverhead, NY (Sat.)
|
New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|
NHRA: North Dinwiddie, VA
|(Top Fuel)
|(Funny Car)
|(Pro Stock)
|(Pro Bike)
|
Ohio Valley, WV
|(LM)
|
Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|(358 Mod)
|
Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|
Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|
PASS LM:
|White Mountain, NH (Sat.)
|
Path Valley. PA
|(358 Sprint)
|
Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|
Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(LM)
|
Raceway 7, OH
|(LM)
|
Ransomville, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|
Selinsgrove, PA
|(LM)
|
Sharon, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|
STSS North:
|Accord, NY (Mod) MAT WILLIAMSON
|
Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|
Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Star, NH
|(350 Supermod)
|(LM)
|
Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|
Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|
Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|
ULMS LM:
|Lernerville, PA (Fri.)
|Wayne County, OH (Sat.)
|
USAC Sprint:
|Lakeside, KS (Thurs.)
|Osborn, MO (Fri.)
|Odessa, Mo (Sat.)
|
USAC EC Sprint:
|Grandview, PA (Sat.)
|
USCS 360 Sprint:
|Milton, FL (Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|
Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|
Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|
World Of Outlaw Sprints:
|Lincoln, PA (Wed.) JACOB ALLEN
|Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
|Williams Grove, PA (Sat.)
|
Wyoming Co., NY
|(Sport Mod)