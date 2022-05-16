Newsmaker of the Week // Jacob Allen

As Bobby Allen’s son, Jacob Allen is a man upon high expectations are propped. But racing alongside his nephew Logan Schuchart, Jacob’s efforts had been, to a considerable extent, overshadowed.

Now armed with his own renewed commitment, Allen is coming of age, which he demonstrated by winning Lincoln Speedway’s World Of Outlaws Gettyburg Clash Wednesday, then coming within a gallon of methanol of winning Williams Grove’s Morgan Cup two days later.

The Lincoln win whipped partisan crowd into a joyous frenzy, something the soft-spoken Allen quickly warmed up to. Though Allen (and Schuchart) are World Of Outlaws Series regulars, Central PA is their home base.

These were precious PA Posse moments at Lincoln, a rare demonstration of unabashed support – an event of Newsmaking proportions.