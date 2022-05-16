This Week in AARN // May 17, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Jacob Allen Dazzles Lincoln Fans With World Of Outlaws Victory; Denied Double In Grove Morgan Cup When Car Runs Dry

Super Sub Doug Coby Drives Tommy Baldwin Mod To NWMT Riverhead Raceway Win

Mat Williamson Claims Controversial Accord Short Track Super Series Tussle

‘Super Matt’ Sheppard Rocks Central New York, Claims Utica-Rome, Land Of Legends Big Block Mod Wins

Tim Sears, Jr. Sweep: Nabs Brewerton Big Block Main Fri., Fulton Small Block Main Sat.

Danny Varin Goes Back To Back In ESS Sprints At Utica, Fonda

Two Villes: Ryan Susice Cops Ransomville, Merrittville 358 Wins

Justin Peck Takes Two Of Three All Star Races After Taking Second With WoO At Lincoln

Veteran Modified Man Eddie Marshall Returns To Victory Lane At Lebanon Valley

Brad Babb Wins Star Speedway Bobby Webber, Sr. Memorial 350 Supermod Feature

Weather-Beaten: Several beleaguered Tracks Lose Another Race To Weekend Rain