Feature Winners: May 17 – May 23, 2022

|
Accord, NY
|(Mod)
|
ACT: Monadnock, NH
|
Afton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Airborne, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|
All Star Sprint:
|Wilmot, WI (Fri.)
|Plymouth, WI (Sat.)
|Sun Prairie, WI (Sun.)
|
ASCS 360 Sprint: Granite City, IL
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
ATQMRA: Wall Stadium, NJ
|
Attica, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|(360 Sprint)
|
BAPS, PA
|(Super Sport)
|
Bear Ridge, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|
Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|
Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|
Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Bowman-Gray, NC
|(Mod)
|
Brewerton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Brighton, ONT
|(LM)
|
Brockville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
BRP Mod Tour: Lernerville, PA
|
Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Can Am TQ: Sunset, ONT
|
CARS LM: Franklin County, VA
|
Chemung, NY
|(Mod)
|
Claremont, NH
|(LMS)
|
Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|
Cornwall, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|
DIRTcar Big Block Mod: Can Am, NY
|
Eriez. PA
|(LM)
|
Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|
Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
|
Fonda, NY
|(Mod)
|
Formula 1: Spain
|
Freedom, NY
|(LM)
|
Fremont, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|
Fulton, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|
Glen Ridge, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Granite State LMS: Lee, NH
|
Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|
Hesston, PA
|(LM)
|
Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|
Hudson, NH
|(LM)
|
Humberstone, ONT
|(358)
|
Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|
Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|
Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|(360 Sprint)
|
Kutztown, PA
|(SpeedSTR)
|
Lancaster, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|
Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|(SBM)
|
Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
Limaland, OH
|(Sprint)
|
Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Sprint)
|
Lucas LM:
|Farley, IA (Fri,)
|West Burlington, IA (Sat.)
|
Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|
Merrittville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Mohawk, NY
|(358)
|
Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|
NASCAR: Fort Worth, TX
|(Cup)
|(Xfinity)
|(Truck)
|
NASCAR Mod Tour: Lee, NH
|
NEMA Midget: Lee, NH
|
New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Ohio Valley, WV
|(LM)
|
Ohsweken, ONT
|(360 Sprint)
|
Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|
Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|
PASS LM: Monadnock, NH
|
Path Valley. PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Super Sport)
|
Patriot 360 Sprint: Dundee, NY
|
Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|
Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(LM)
|
Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
Raceway 7, OH
|(LM)
|
Ransomville, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Riverhead, NY
|(Mod)
|
Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|
Short Track Super Series: Dundee, NY
|(Mod)
|
Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|
Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Star, NH
|(LM)
|
Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|
Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|
Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Mod)
|
Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|
URC 360 Sprint:
|Big Diamond, PA (Fri.)
|Winchester, VA (Sat.)
|
USAC Sprint: Terre Haute, IN
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
USAC East Coast Sprint:
|Bedford, PA (Fri.)
|Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.)
|
Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|
Virginia MS, VA
|(LM)
|
VSS Sprint: Hagerstown, MD
|
Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Wayne County, OH
|(Sprint)
|(LM)
|
Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Sprint)
|
Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|
Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|
World Of Outlaw Late Models:
|Bloomsburg, PA (Thurs.)
|Marion Center, PA (Fri.)
|Port Royal, PA (Sat.)
|
World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:
|Bridgeport, NJ (Tues.)
|Attica, OH (Fri.)
|Sharon, OH (Sat.)
|
Wyoming Co., NY (Sport Mod)