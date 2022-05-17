Feature Winners: May 17 – May 23, 2022

Accord, NY

 (Mod)

ACT: Monadnock, NH

Afton, NY

(Mod)

Airborne, NY

(Sport Mod)

Albany-Saratoga, NY

(Mod)

All Star Sprint:  

Wilmot, WI (Fri.)

Plymouth, WI (Sat.)

Sun Prairie, WI (Sun.)

ASCS 360 Sprint: Granite City, IL

(Fri.)

(Sat.)

ATQMRA: Wall Stadium, NJ

Attica, OH

(410 Sprint)

(360 Sprint)

BAPS, PA

(Super Sport)

Bear Ridge, VT

(Sport Mod)

Bedford, PA

(LM)

Bethel, NY

 (Mod)

Big Diamond, PA

(358 Mod)

Bowman-Gray, NC

(Mod)

Brewerton, NY

(Mod)

Bridgeport, NJ 

 (Mod)

Brighton, ONT

(LM)

Brockville, ONT

(358 Mod)

BRP Mod Tour: Lernerville, PA

Can Am, NY 

 (358 Mod)

Can Am TQ: Sunset, ONT

CARS LM: Franklin County, VA

Chemung, NY

(Mod)

Claremont, NH

(LMS)

Clinton Co., PA

(LM)

Cornwall, ONT

(358 Mod)

Devil’s Bowl, VT

(Sport Mod)

DIRTcar Big Block Mod: Can Am, NY

Eriez. PA

(LM)

Evans Mills, NY

(Mod)

Five Mile Point, NY

(Mod)

Fonda, NY

 (Mod)

Formula 1: Spain

Freedom, NY

(LM)

Fremont, OH

(410 Sprint)

Fulton, NY

(358 Mod)

Genesee, NY

(LM)

Glen Ridge, NY

(Sport Mod)

Grandview, PA

(358 Mod)

Granite State LMS: Lee, NH

Hagerstown, MD

(LM)

Hesston, PA

(LM)

Hidden Valley, PA 

 (LM)

Hudson, NH

(LM)

Humberstone, ONT

(358)

Hummingbird, PA

(LM)

Jennerstown, PA

(LM)

Knoxville, IA 

(410 Sprint)

(360 Sprint)

Kutztown, PA

(SpeedSTR)

Lancaster, NY

(Sport Mod)

Land Of Legends, NY 

 (Mod)

Lebanon Valley, NY

(Mod)

(SBM)

Lernerville, PA

(410 Sprint)

Limaland, OH

(Sprint)

Lincoln, PA 

(410 Sprint)

(358 Sprint)

Lucas LM:

Farley, IA (Fri,)

West Burlington, IA (Sat.)

Mahoning Valley, PA

(Mod)

Merrittville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Mohawk, NY

  (358)

Monadnock, NH

(Sport Mod)

NASCAR: Fort Worth, TX

(Cup)

(Xfinity)

(Truck)

NASCAR Mod Tour: Lee, NH

NEMA Midget: Lee, NH

New Egypt, NJ

(Mod)

Ohio Valley, WV

(LM)

Ohsweken, ONT

(360 Sprint)

Orange County, NY

(Mod)

Oxford Plains, ME

(LM)

PASS LM: Monadnock, NH

Path Valley. PA

(410 Sprint)

(Super Sport)

Patriot 360 Sprint: Dundee, NY

Penn Can, PA

(Mod)

Pittsburgh’s PPMS

(LM)

Port Royal, PA 

(410 Sprint)

Raceway 7, OH

(LM)

Ransomville, NY

 (358 Mod)

Riverhead, NY

(Mod)

Seekonk, MA

(LM)

Short Track Super Series: Dundee, NY

(Mod)

Skyline, NY

(SportMod)

Stafford Springs, CT

(SK Mod)

(LM)

Star, NH

(LM)

Stateline. NY

(LM)

Thunder Mountain, NY

(Mod)

Tri City, PA

(410 Sprint)

(358 Mod)

Tyler County, WV

(LM)

URC 360 Sprint:

Big Diamond, PA (Fri.)

Winchester, VA (Sat.)

USAC Sprint: Terre Haute, IN

(Fri.)

(Sat.)

USAC East Coast Sprint: 

Bedford, PA (Fri.)

Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.)

Utica-Rome, NY

(Mod)

Virginia MS, VA

(LM)

VSS Sprint: Hagerstown, MD

Wall Stadium, NJ

(Mod)

Waterford, CT 

 (SK Mod)

(LM)

Wayne County, OH

(Sprint)

(LM)

Williams Grove, PA

(410 Sprint)

(358 Sprint)

Winchester, VA

(LM)

Woodhull, NY 

 (Mod)

World Of Outlaw Late Models:

 Bloomsburg, PA (Thurs.)

Marion Center, PA (Fri.)

Port Royal, PA (Sat.)

World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:

 Bridgeport, NJ (Tues.)

Attica, OH (Fri.)

Sharon, OH (Sat.)

Wyoming Co., NY (Sport Mod)