Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Sheppard

Even by Matt Sheppard’s standards, last week was some kind of special week.

On Tuesday, Sheppard won the Short Track Super Series North Region race at Outlaw Speedway and $5,000. The next night, Sheppard won the Super DIRT Series 75-lapper at Can Am Speedway and $7,500. Then on Saturday, Sheppard won Twin 50s at Orange County Fair Speedway, each paying $5,000, plus an added $5,000 for the clean sweep.

That’s $27,500 – and it’s part of Sheppard’s newsmaking week: He did it all effortlessly.

Any one of these three paydays would make a race team’s season. Sheppard had three, thus making News, News, News.