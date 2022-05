This Week in AARN // May 24, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Sheldon Haudenschild And Kyle Larson Thrill Bridgeport Fans With WoO Duel To The Checkered

Matt Sheppard Leads Every Lap In Can Am Super DIRT Series Feature; Takes STSS Outlaw Race, Sweeps Twin 50s At OCFS

Stewart Friesen Finds Victory Lane In NASCAR Truck Series Texas Race

Lance Dewease Races To Popular Victory In Surprise Williams Grove Appearance

Win Number Two For Super Sub Doug Coby; Takes NWMT Top Prize At Lee, USA

Matt Hirschman Captures Chaotic $7,000-To-Win Wanick Memorial At MVS

Jared Miley Upsets World Of Outlaws With Huge Port Royal Win, Max Blair, Dennis Erb Claim Bloomsburg, Marion Center Victories

Kenny Edkin Takes Bricker Nationals Super Sportsman $5,000 Checkered At BAPS

Scott Dixon To Lead Field To Green In 106th Indianapolis 500 Sunday

Action Track USA SpeedSTR Opener Goes To Alex Bright

NJ Pavement Specialist Jim Hoffman Passes At Age 88

Oswego Speedway’s Season Opener Goes This Saturday