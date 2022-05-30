Newsmaker of the Week // Anthony Macri

Anthony Macri had a dream weekend at Port Royal Speedway. He swept the Saturday and Sunday features including the rich Weikert Memorial, earning $39,000 for his efforts.

To say that Macri is building a dream season is to say it right. He seems to be at his best with the most money on the line, and at the same time is able to win just about everywhere he races. He is excelling, repeatedly, on a circuit widely regarded as among the toughest in the nation to win on consistently. And the season is just now hitting its stride, just now approaching its midpoint. There’s no telling what Macri’s season win record will look like at year’s end.

Port Royal was Anthony Macri’s last weekend. He dominated – and made News!