This Week in AARN // May 31, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Anthony Macri Sweeps Port Royal Two Day Weekend, Earns $39,000

Mike Christopher, Jr. Romps In NWMT Jennerstown Race With Tommy Baldwin, Jr.’s Car

Super Matt Sheppard Strikes Again; Claims STSS Dirty Jersey 50 At New Egypt

LJ Lombardo Wins Lebanon Valley King Of Spring Super DIRT Series Race Monday

SDS ‘Heroes Remembered 100’ At Weedsport Is Dominated By Stewart Friesen

Gio Scelzi Breaks 410 Sprint Track Record In Selinsgrove Triumph

Chase Dowling Wins Tri Track Mod Series Debut At Vermont’s Thunder Road

Two Race Weekend At Grandview, One Big Victory Party For Craig Von Dohren

Bobby Santos Sweeps USAC Silver Crown, Midget Victories At IRP On Carb Night

Sharon World Of Outlaws Late Model Race Victory Is First For Ryan Gustin

Late Race Charge Propels Marcus Ericsson To Victory In 106th Running Of Indianapolis 500

TV Rights STSS New Egypt Dispute Threatened Dirty Jersey Race

410 Sprint Veteran George Hobaugh Grabs The Win At Pittsburgh