Feature Winners: May 31 – June 6, 2022

Accord, NY

 (Mod)

Afton, NY

(Mod)

Airborne, NY

(Sport Mod)

Albany-Saratoga, NY

(Mod)

All Star Sprint:  

Attica, OH (Fri.)

Atomic, OH (Sat.)

ARDC Midgets:

Bloomsburg, PA (Thurs.)

Lincoln, PA (Sat.)

ASCS 360 Sprint:

ATQMRA 3/4 Midgets:

Wall Stadium, NJ  (Sat.)

Attica, OH

(LM)

BAPS, PA

Thurs. (410 Sprint)
(Super Sport)

Bear Ridge, VT

(Sport Mod)
(DMA Midgets)

Bedford, PA

(LM)

Big Diamond, PA

(358 Mod)

Bowman-Gray, NC

(Mod)

Brewerton, NY

(Mod)

Bridgeport, NJ 

 (Mod)

Brighton, ONT

(LM)

Brockville, ONT

(358 Mod)

BRP Mod Tour:

 Hummingbird, PA  (Sat.)

Can Am, NY 

 (358 Mod)

Can Am TQ:

Millgrove, ONT (Sat.)

CARS LM:

Langley, VA  (Sat.)

Chemung, NY

(Mod)

Claremont, NH

(LMS)

Clinton Co., PA

(LM)

Cornwall, ONT

(358 Mod)

Devil’s Bowl, VT

(Sport Mod)

Eriez, PA

(LM)

ESS 360 Sprint:

Albany-Saratoga, NY (Fri.)

Airborne, NY (Sat.)

Five Mile Point, NY

(Mod)

Fonda, NY

 (Mod)

Freedom, NY

(LM)

Fulton, NY

(358 Mod)

Grandview, PA

(358 Mod)

Hagerstown, MD

(LM)

Hesston, PA

(LM)

Hidden Valley, PA 

 (LM)

Hudson, NH

(LM)

Humberstone, ONT

(358 Mod)

IndyCar:

Detroit, MI  (Sun.)

ISMA Supers:

Oswego, NY (Sat.)

Jennerstown, PA

(LM)

Knoxville, IA 

(410 Sprint)

(360 Sprint)

Kutztown, PA

RAIN

Lancaster, NY

(Tour Mod)

Land Of Legends, NY 

 (Mod)

Lebanon Valley, NY

(Mod)

(SBM)

Lee, NH 

 (LM)

Lernerville, PA

(410 Sprint)

(Mod)

(LM)

Limaland, OH

(UMP Mod)

Lincoln, PA 

(410 Sprint)

Lucas LM:

Mineral Wells, WV (Fri.)

(Sat.)

Mahoning Valley, PA

(Mod)

Mercer, PA

(410 Sprint)

Merrittville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Mohawk, NY

  (358)

Monadnock, NH

(Sport Mod)

MRS Mod:

White Mountain, NH (Sat.)

NASCAR: Gateway, IL

(Cup)

(Truck)

NASCAR: Portland, OR

(Xfinity)
(ARCA West)

New Egypt, NJ

(Mod)

NHRA: Epping, NH

(Top Fuel)

(Funny Car)

(Pro Stock)

(Pro Bike)

Ohsweken, ONT

(360 Sprint)

Orange County, NY

(Mod)

(358)

Oswego, NY

(Supermod)

Outlaw, NY

(Mod)

Oxford Plains, ME

(LM)

Path Valley. PA

(Super Sportsman)

(358 LM)

Penn Can, PA

(Mod)

Pittsburgh’s PPMS

(410 Sprint)

Port Royal, PA 

(410 Sprint)

(LM)

Race Of Champions:

Spencer, NY  (Fri.)

Raceway 7, OH

(LM)

Ransomville, NY

 (358 Mod)

Riverhead, NY

(Mod)

Seekonk, MA

(LM)

Sharon, OH

(410 Sprint)

Skyline, NY

(SportMod)

Stafford Springs, CT

(SK Mod)

(LM)

Star, NH

(Ltd. Supermod)

(LM)

Stateline. NY

(LM)

Thunder Mountain, NY

(Mod)

Tri City, PA

(410 Sprint)

(358 Mod)

URC 360 Sprint:

Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.)

USAC Midget Indiana Midget Week:

Granite City, IL (Thurs.)

Bloomington, IN (Fri.)

Lawrenceburg, IN (Sat.)

Haubstadt, IN (Sun.)

USAC East Coast Sprint: 

Bloomsburg, PA (Thurs.)

Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)

Lincoln, PA (Sat.)

USCS 360 Sprint:

Tuscumbia, AL (Thurs.)

Hattiesburg, MS (Fri.)

Byram, MS (Sat.)

Utica-Rome, NY

(Mod)

Wall Stadium, NJ

(Mod)

Waterford, CT 

 (SK Mod)

(LM)

Williams Grove, PA

(410 Sprint)

Winchester, VA

(LM)

Woodhull, NY 

 (Mod)

World Of Outlaw Late Models:

Granite City, IL (Sat.)

World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:

Grand Forks, ND (Fri.)

Brandon, SD (Sun.)