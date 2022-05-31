Feature Winners: May 31 – June 6, 2022

|
Accord, NY
|(Mod)
|
Afton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Airborne, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|
All Star Sprint:
|Attica, OH (Fri.)
|Atomic, OH (Sat.)
|
ARDC Midgets:
|Bloomsburg, PA (Thurs.)
|Lincoln, PA (Sat.)
|
ASCS 360 Sprint:
|
ATQMRA 3/4 Midgets:
|Wall Stadium, NJ (Sat.)
|
Attica, OH
|(LM)
|
BAPS, PA
|Thurs. (410 Sprint)
|(Super Sport)
|
Bear Ridge, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|(DMA Midgets)
|
Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|
Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Bowman-Gray, NC
|(Mod)
|
Brewerton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Brighton, ONT
|(LM)
|
Brockville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
BRP Mod Tour:
|Hummingbird, PA (Sat.)
|
Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Can Am TQ:
|Millgrove, ONT (Sat.)
|
CARS LM:
|Langley, VA (Sat.)
|
Chemung, NY
|(Mod)
|
Claremont, NH
|(LMS)
|
Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|
Cornwall, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|
Eriez, PA
|(LM)
|
ESS 360 Sprint:
|Albany-Saratoga, NY (Fri.)
|Airborne, NY (Sat.)
|
Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
|
Fonda, NY
|(Mod)
|
Freedom, NY
|(LM)
|
Fulton, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|
Hesston, PA
|(LM)
|
Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|
Hudson, NH
|(LM)
|
Humberstone, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
IndyCar:
|Detroit, MI (Sun.)
|
ISMA Supers:
|Oswego, NY (Sat.)
|
Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|
Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|(360 Sprint)
|
Kutztown, PA
|RAIN
|
Lancaster, NY
|(Tour Mod)
|
Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|
Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|(SBM)
|
Lee, NH
|(LM)
|
Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Limaland, OH
|(UMP Mod)
|
Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
Lucas LM:
|Mineral Wells, WV (Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|
Mercer, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
Merrittville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Mohawk, NY
|(358)
|
Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|
MRS Mod:
|White Mountain, NH (Sat.)
|
NASCAR: Gateway, IL
|(Cup)
|(Truck)
|
NASCAR: Portland, OR
|(Xfinity)
|(ARCA West)
|
New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|
NHRA: Epping, NH
|(Top Fuel)
|(Funny Car)
|(Pro Stock)
|(Pro Bike)
|
Ohsweken, ONT
|(360 Sprint)
|
Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|(358)
|
Oswego, NY
|(Supermod)
|
Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|
Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|
Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|(358 LM)
|
Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|
Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(410 Sprint)
|
Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|
Race Of Champions:
|Spencer, NY (Fri.)
|
Raceway 7, OH
|(LM)
|
Ransomville, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Riverhead, NY
|(Mod)
|
Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|
Sharon, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|
Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|
Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Star, NH
|(Ltd. Supermod)
|(LM)
|
Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|
Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|
Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Mod)
|
URC 360 Sprint:
|Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.)
|
USAC Midget Indiana Midget Week:
|Granite City, IL (Thurs.)
|Bloomington, IN (Fri.)
|Lawrenceburg, IN (Sat.)
|Haubstadt, IN (Sun.)
|
USAC East Coast Sprint:
|Bloomsburg, PA (Thurs.)
|Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
|Lincoln, PA (Sat.)
|
USCS 360 Sprint:
|Tuscumbia, AL (Thurs.)
|Hattiesburg, MS (Fri.)
|Byram, MS (Sat.)
|
Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|
Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|
Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|
World Of Outlaw Late Models:
|Granite City, IL (Sat.)
|
World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:
|Grand Forks, ND (Fri.)
|Brandon, SD (Sun.)