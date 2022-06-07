Feature Winners: June 7 – June 13, 2022

|
Accord, NY
|(Mod)
|
ACT Late Models:
|White Mountain, NH
|
Afton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Airborne, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
All Star Sprint:
|Ohio Speedweek
|
Attica, OH
|(Fri.)
|
Fremont, OH
|(Sat.)
|
Fremont, OH
|(Sun.)
|
Wayne County, OH
|(Mon.)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
Bear Ridge, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|(DMA Midget)
|
Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|
Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|
Big Diamond, PA
|(Tues.) WEATHER
|(358 Mod)
|
Bowman-Gray, NC
|(Mod)
|
Brewerton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Brighton, ONT
|(LM)
|
Brockville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Claremont, NH
|(LM)
|
Clinton Co., PA
|(305 Sprint)
|
Cornwall, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|Delaware Int'l, DE
|(Sport Mod)
|
Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|
Eriez, PA
|(LM)
|
ESS 360 Sprint:
|Ransomville, NY (Fri.)
|Genesee, NY (Sat.)
|
Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|
Evergreen, PA
|(Sport Mod)
|
Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
|
Fonda, NY
|(Mod)
|
Formula 1:
|Azerbaijan (Sun.)
|
Freedom, NY
|(LM)
|
Fulton, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|
Glen Ridge, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|
Hesston, PA
|(LM)
|
Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|
Humberstone, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|
IndyCar:
|Road America, WI (Sun.)
|
ISMA Supers:
|Jennerstown, PA (Sat.)
|
Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|
Kutztown, PA
|(Sun., 410 Sprint)
|(Wed., SpeedSTR)
|
Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|
Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|(SBM)
|
Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Limaland, OH
|(Sprint)
|
Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Sprint)
|
Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Mercer, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Big Block Mod)
|
Merrittville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Mohawk, NY
|(Sport Mod.)
|
Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|
Must See Sprint:
|Birch Run, MI (Sat.)
|
NASCAR: Sonoma, CA
|(Cup)
|(Truck)
|NASCAR: Newton, IA
|(ARCA)
|
NEMA Lites:
|Hudson, NH (Sat.)
|Star, NH (Sun.)
|
New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Ohio Valley, WV
|(LM)
|
Ohsweken, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Oswego, NY
|(Supermod)
|
Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|
Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|
PASS LM:
|Oxford Plains, ME (Sat.)
|
Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|
Patriot 360 Sprint:
|Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.)
|
Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|
Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(LM)
|
Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LLM)
|
Race Of Champions:
|Lancaster, NY (Sat.)
|
Raceway 7, OH
|(LM)
|
Ransomville, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Riverhead, NY
|(Mod)
|
Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|
Selinsgrove, PA
|(LM)
|
Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|
Stafford Springs, CT
|(Open Mod)
|(SK Mod)
|
Star, NH
|(Ltd. Supermod)
|(LM)
|
Stateline. NY
|(UMP Mod)
|STSS North/ South Regions
|Bloomsburg, PA (Tues.) POSTPONED TO WEDNESDAY
|
Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|
Thunder Road, VT
|(LM)
|
Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|
URC 360 Sprint:
|Delmar, DE (Fri.)
|
* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
USAC Midget:
|Indiana Midget Week
|
Circle City, IN
|(Wed.)
|
Lincoln Park, IN
|(Thurs.)
|
Gas City, IN
|(Fri.)
|
Kokomo, IN
|(Sat.)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|
Virginia MS, VA
|(LM)
|
Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Sprint)
|
Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|
Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|
World Of Outlaw Sprints:
|Knoxville, IA(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
Wyoming Co., NY (Sport Mod)
|Xtreme Sprints:
|Eldon, MO (Fri.)
|(Sat.)