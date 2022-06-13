This Week in AARN // June 14, 2022

Jonathan Davenport Holds Off Chris Madden To Claim Super Late Model Eldora Million
PA Posse Pride: Danny Dietrich With All Stars In Ohio, Brent Marks Bests Outlaws In Texas
Mike Leaty Wins RoC Modifieds In Triumphant Return To Lancaster Speedway
Anthony Perrego Gives Season Big Boost; Claims STSS Bloomsburg Win
Last Minute Mahoning Valley Entrant Blake Barney Races To Photo Finish Modified Score
Dallas Schott Goes Wire To Wire in Delaware To Claim First Career URC Sprint Win
Rick Lafferty’s Back In Port Royal 410 Sprint Victory Lane
Ryan Watt Ends Modified Skid With Victory At Bridgeport
Chase Dietz Wins First 410 Sprint Feature At Williams Grove, Ends Car Owner John Trone’s Win Drought
First Career Big Block Win Earned At Land Of Legends By Kevin Root
Craig Hanson Back In Fonda Modified Winners’ Circle
First Ohsweken Modified Race In Eight Years At Ohsweken Won By Mat Williamson