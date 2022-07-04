Newsmaker of the Week // Brent Marks

With four straight wins last week during PA Speedweek, Brent Marks was as close to being invincible as is possible. Not only did Marks end up winning five of nine Speedweek races, he also finished no worse than third in any of them. That’s amazing.

Marks has stepped up his game every year he’s been a 410 Sprint driver. And he’s also raised his own stakes as a team owner, fielding top quality equipment capable of victory every time a green flag drops.

Make no mistake about it, when Brent Marks is in the field, he’s going to be tough to beat. He certainly proved as much over the ten-day, nine-race 2022 PA Speedweek. Single handedly turning the popular annual series into his own personal Newsmaker!