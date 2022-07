This Week in AARN // July 5, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

PA Speedweek 2022: Brent Marks Claims Title, $68,000 With Five Wins In Nine Races; Huge Crowds Turn Out Across The Region

First For Max McLaughlin: Snares Super DIRT Series Win At Canandaigua With Late Pass Of Justin Haers

Anthony Perrego Sweeps OCFS Big Block, Small Block Modified Features For Second Time in 2022

Bloomsburg, DIRTcar, Cancel Super DIRT Series July 13 Race

Matt Tanner, Paulie Colagiovanni, Larry Wight & Davie Franek Win ESS Speedweek Mains; Franek Is Champion

Dave Shullick, Jr. Dominates Oswego Supermods For First 2022 Win

Seekonk Tri Track OpenWheel Wednesday A Big Win For Matt Hirschman

Ryan Newman Wins Stafford Motor Speedway SRX Race With ‘Bump & Run’

STSS Fonda Firecracker 50 Is $10,000 Win For Stewart Friesen

Central PA World Of Outlaws Series Drivers Jacob Allen, Brock Zearfoss Win Back-To- Back A Mains In Wisconsin