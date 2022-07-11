Newsmaker of the Week // Jimmy Blewett

Wall Stadium’s winningest active driver, Jimmy Blewett, suited up last Saturday night to drive the highly regarded Tommy Baldwin No. 7 NY in Wall’s first NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series race in three years.

In an uncharacteristic drive, Blewett held back for the first 125 laps of the 150 lap race. Then, as the events unfolded, he took off, vanquishing his rivals, winning by half a straightaway.

Baldwin, who lost his father to racing, and Blewett, whose brother John Blewett, III was also lost in a racing accident, were understandably emotional in the post-race aftermath. Fans, lots of them who were on hand this night, cheered the hometown victory by one of their own over the traveling NASCAR Tour specialists.

This was a night that belonged to Jimmy Blewett, to Tommy Baldwin, and to Wall Stadium’s home town fans.

Blewett was the one who made it happen, a winner, and a maker of News!