This Week in AARN // July 12, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Late Race Charge By Jimmy Blewett Earns Him Wall Stadium NASCAR Tour Mod Victory In Tommy Baldwin’s Car

Kyle Larson Wins $25,000 All Star Silver Cup At Lernerville

Mike Ordway, Jr. Takes First Oswego Super Win In Winged Challenge Race In Front Of Good Crowd

Jason Shultz Claims Selinsgrove 360 URC Sprint Nationals Victory

After Changing Crew Chiefs, Anthony Macri Sweeps Williams Grove, Lincoln 410 Weekend

Mark Blackwell In At New Egypt Speedway As General Manager

Danny Johnson Scores Career Win Number 600 With Friday Night Outlaw Speedway Score

Brian Berger Claims Brian Goewey Memorial Modified Victory At Lebanon Valley Speedway

Ageless Veteran Chuck Hebing Takes First Career URC Sprint Victory In Clinton County Thriller

Jared Umbenhauer Clicks For First Grandview 358 Modified 2022 Win

Ryan Godown Wins Fourth Straight Modified Feature At Bridgeport

Matt DeLorenzo Red Hot At Fonda; Claims Fifth Modified Score Of Season