Newsmaker of the Week // Brad Sweet

Three-time and reigning World Of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet came east this past week with three Central PA races to run. A World Of Outlaws A Main winner just once in the first 40 races of the 2022 season, Sweet was nevertheless still leading in points. After finishing 13th at Port Royal, and fourth at Williams Grove Friday, Sweet was in need of a win. And win was just what he earned at Williams Grove on Saturday night, blitzing the Posse, outrunning his World Of Outlaws rivals, winning for the very first time in his career at Williams Grove.

Winning at the Grove was also a huge team builder for Sweet’s Kasey Kahne-owned team – all of the No. 49 crew members are Pennsylvania natives.

If Sweet goes on to win a fourth consecutive WoO Sprint title this year, he’ll undoubtedly look back on this past Saturday as a night when he was once again, a winner, a champion, and a Newsmaker!