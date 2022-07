This Week in AARN // July 26, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Jeff Abold Rockets To Oswego Speedway Mr. Supermodified $10,000 Victory

Delaware’s Camp Barnes Benefit Race To Move To Georgetown Speedway This Fall

Chase Elliott Gets Pocono NASCAR Cup Win After Hamlin, Busch Toyota Are Disqualified In Post-Race Tech

Matt Sheppard Wins Back-To-Back High Dollar Races At Utica-Rome Thursday, Georgetown Friday

Wall Stadium’s ‘Summer Thunder’ Mod 100 Won By Anthony Sesely

Kyle Larson Beats Outlaws, Posse In Port Royal WoO Race; Lance Dewease, Brad Sweet Win At Williams Grove

Chandler Holds Off Ryan Preece To Win NASCAR Pocono Truck Race

Craig VonDohren Stays Red Hot; Sweeps Big Diamond, Grandview 358 Mod Mains

Ageless Pete Bicknell Wins At Ransomville Friday, Merrittville Saturday

Rich Silver Dollar Nationals Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Win Grabbed By Jonathan Davenport

NASCAR Driver Todd Bodine Runs 800th, And Last, NASCAR National Touring Series Race At Pocono Raceway

SRX Series Year Two Finale Won By Chase Elliott; Marco Andretti Is 2022 Series Champion