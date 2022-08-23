Feature Winners: August 23 – August 29, 2022

Accord, NY

 (Mod)

Airborne, NY

(Sport Mod)

Albany-Saratoga, NY

(Mod)

All Star Sprint:  

Bloomsburg, PA (Wed.)

Bridgeport, NJ (Thurs.)

Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)

Lincoln, PA (Sat.)

Bedford, PA (Sun.)

ASCS 360 Sprint:

Dodge City, KS (Fri.)

(Sat.)

ATQMRA 3/4 Midget Series:

Wall Stadium, NJ  (Sat.)

Attica, OH

(410 Sprint)

(LM)

BAPS, PA

(Super Sport)

Bear Ridge, VT

(Sport Mod)

(Midget)

Bethel, NY

 (Mod)

Big Diamond, PA

(358 Mod)

Brewerton, NY

(Mod)

Bridgeport, NJ 

 (Mod)

Brockville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Can Am, NY 

 (358 Mod)

Chemung, NY

(Mod)

Claremont, NH

(Sport Mod)

Clinton Co., PA

(305 Sprint)

Cornwall, ONT

(358 Mod)

Devil’s Bowl, VT

(Sport Mod)

DIRTcar Big Block Mod:

Ransomville, NY (Wed.)

Eriez, PA

(LM)

Evans Mills, NY

(Mod)

Five Mile Point, NY

(Mod)

Fulton, NY

(358 Mod)

Genesee, NY

(LM)

Glen Ridge, NY

(Sport Mod)

Grandview, PA

(358 Mod)

Hagerstown, MD

(LM)

Hidden Valley, PA 

 (LM)

Hummingbird, PA

(LM)

ISMA Supers:

Claremont, NH

Jennerstown, PA

(LM)

Knoxville, IA 

(410 Sprint)

(360 Sprint)

Land Of Legends, NY 

 (Mod)

Lebanon Valley, NY

(Mod)

(358 Mod)

Lernerville, PA

(410 Sprint)

(Mod)

(LM)

Lucas LM:

Port Royal, PA (Fri.)

(Sat.)

Mercer, PA

(410 Sprint)

(Mod)

Merrittville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Mohawk, NY

  (358 Mod)

Monadnock, NH

(Sport Mod)

Must See Sprint:

Jennerstown, PA  (Sat.)

NASCAR: Daytona Beach, FL

(Cup)

(Xfinity)
NASCAR: Milwaukee, WI  (ARCA)
(ARCA East)

NEMA Midget:

Seekonk, MA  (Wed.)

Ohio Valley, WV

(LM)

Ohsweken, ONT

(360 Sprint)

Orange County, NY

(Mod)

(358 Mod)

Oxford Plains, ME:

(LM 250)
(ACT LM)
:(MRS Mod)

Path Valley. PA

(358 LM)

Penn Can, PA

(Mod)

Pittsburgh’s PPMS

(410 Sprint)

Potomac, MD

(LM)

Raceway 7, OH

(LM)

Riverhead, NY

(Mod)

(LM)

Seekonk, MA

(LM)

Selinsgrove, PA

(410 Sprint)

(LM)

Sharon, OH

(UMP Mod)

Skyline, NY

(SportMod)

Stafford Springs, CT

(SK Mod)

(LM)

Star, NH

(350 Supermod)

(LM)

Stateline. NY

(LM)

Thunder Mountain, NY

(Mod)

Thunder Road, VT

(LM)

Tri City, PA

(410 Sprint)

(358 Mod)

USAC Sprint:

Kokomo, IN (Thurs.)

(Fri.)

(Sat.)

Utica-Rome, NY

(Mod)

Virginia MS, VA

(LM)

Wall Stadium, NJ

(Mod)

Waterford, CT 

 (SK Mod)

(LM)

Wayne County, OH

(Sprint)

(LM)

Winchester, VA

(LM)

Woodhull, NY 

 (Mod)

World Of Outlaw Late Models:

Davenport, IA (Thurs.)

(Fri.)

(Sat.)

World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:

 Grand Forks, ND (Fri.)

West Fargo, ND (Sat.)