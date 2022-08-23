Feature Winners: August 23 – August 29, 2022

|
Accord, NY
|(Mod)
|
Airborne, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|
All Star Sprint:
|Bloomsburg, PA (Wed.)
|Bridgeport, NJ (Thurs.)
|Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
|Lincoln, PA (Sat.)
|Bedford, PA (Sun.)
|
ASCS 360 Sprint:
|Dodge City, KS (Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
ATQMRA 3/4 Midget Series:
|Wall Stadium, NJ (Sat.)
|
Attica, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|
BAPS, PA
|(Super Sport)
|
Bear Ridge, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|(Midget)
|
Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|
Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Brewerton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Brockville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Chemung, NY
|(Mod)
|
Claremont, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|
Clinton Co., PA
|(305 Sprint)
|
Cornwall, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|
DIRTcar Big Block Mod:
|Ransomville, NY (Wed.)
|
Eriez, PA
|(LM)
|
Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|
Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
|
Fulton, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|
Glen Ridge, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|
Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|
Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|
ISMA Supers:
|Claremont, NH
|
Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|
Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|(360 Sprint)
|
Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|
Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|(358 Mod)
|
Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Lucas LM:
|Port Royal, PA (Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
Mercer, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|
Merrittville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Mohawk, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|
Must See Sprint:
|Jennerstown, PA (Sat.)
|
NASCAR: Daytona Beach, FL
|(Cup)
|(Xfinity)
|NASCAR: Milwaukee, WI (ARCA)
|(ARCA East)
|
NEMA Midget:
|Seekonk, MA (Wed.)
|
Ohio Valley, WV
|(LM)
|
Ohsweken, ONT
|(360 Sprint)
|
Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|(358 Mod)
|
Oxford Plains, ME:
|(LM 250)
|(ACT LM)
|:(MRS Mod)
|
Path Valley. PA
|(358 LM)
|
Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|
Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(410 Sprint)
|
Potomac, MD
|(LM)
|
Raceway 7, OH
|(LM)
|
Riverhead, NY
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|
Selinsgrove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|
Sharon, OH
|(UMP Mod)
|
Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|
Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Star, NH
|(350 Supermod)
|(LM)
|
Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|
Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|
Thunder Road, VT
|(LM)
|
Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Mod)
|
USAC Sprint:
|Kokomo, IN (Thurs.)
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|
Virginia MS, VA
|(LM)
|
Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Wayne County, OH
|(Sprint)
|(LM)
|
Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|
Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|
World Of Outlaw Late Models:
|Davenport, IA (Thurs.)
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:
|Grand Forks, ND (Fri.)
|West Fargo, ND (Sat.)