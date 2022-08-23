Newsmaker of the Week // Craig Lutz

Thompson Motor Speedway’s 150-lap NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series race left many with frayed nerves, but driver Craig Lutz and car owner Danny Watts couldn’t have been happier.

The team won the race and in so doing, put Lutz back in Victory Lane in an NWMT event for the first time in three years and car owner Watts for the first time in four. The pair of Long Islanders worked their way toward the front, avoided crashes, and, when it really counted, the Watts team executed a perfect pit stop. It was a big win for a team that now moves forward with supreme confidence.

For breaking a win drought for his car owner and for himself, Craig Lutz is a Newsmaker;!