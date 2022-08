This Week in AARN // August 23, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Woody Pitkat Wins Thrilling Stafford Open Tour Mod Race; Takes Third Straight Win In Five Race Series

Brent Marks, Justin Peck Claim All Star Sprint Wins In Central New York Swing

Craig Lutz Upsets NASCAR Tour Mod Field At Thompson Speedway

Billy VanInwegen’s OCFS Mod Win Puts Him In Saturday Final Four $30,000 Mod Title Fight With Matt Sheppard, Anthony Perrego & Max McLaughlin

Austin Kochenash Earns First Career RoC Modified Victory, Takes Rod Spalding Classic At Cheming Speedrome

Matt Sheppard Devastates Super DIRT Series Rivals, Leads Every Lap Of Brewerton, Land Of Legends Races

Kyle Larson’s Versatility Showcased With Weekend Cup, Xfinity Road Course Wins At Watkins Glen

Briggs Danner Takes Kutztown ‘Im-Posse-ble’ 410 Sprint Victory; Shares USAC EC Sprint Swing Laurels With Alex Bright

Billy Pauch, Jr. Sweeps Kutztown Action Track Wed. Night SpeedSTR, Micro 600 Features

Steven Buckwalter Gets Big Williams Grove 410 Sprint Win For Ritter Team

Championship Winning Car Owners Art Barry, Carl Myers Pass

Craig VonDohren Stays Red Hot; Sweeps 358 Modified Weekend At Big Diamond, Grandview Speedways