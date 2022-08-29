Newsmaker of the Week // Justin Peck

The whirlwind five-day, six-race All Star Circuit Of Champions swing through Pennsylvania and New Jersey was a career week for Justin Peck. Peck won races at Bloomsburg, Bridgeport and Lincoln, missing only at Williams Grove and Bedford. He solidified his standing in the All Star Series points and made up ground on leader Tyler Courtney.

Two of his three wins were of particular significance. The Bridgeport win harkened back to the sad day in June, 2013 when Jason Leffler lost his life driving a car owned by Tom Buch, for whom Peck drives. The Lincoln win was on the night of remembrance for the late Kramer Williamson, who lost his life at Lincoln in a URC Sprint crash in August, 2013, just two months later. Kurt Williamson, Kramer’s son, is part of the crew!

The 410 Sprint combination of Justin Peck and Tom Buch showed this past week how potent it has become. For his runs up front in the All Star Sprint races last week, Justin Peck is a Newsmaker!