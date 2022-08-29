This Week in AARN // August 30, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Earl Pearson Ends Lucas Oil LM Two Year Win Drought With $50,000 Port Royal ‘Rumble By The River’ Score

Andrew Krause Romps To Wall Stadium Modified Memorial Race Honoring His Late Father For Third Time In Four Runnings

Justin Peck Goes Three-For-Six In Week-Long All Star Eastern Swing; Danny Dietrich Takes Pair, Anthony Macri Also Scores

NWMT Mods Travel To Virginia, Doug Coby Wins Again For Car Owner Tommy Baldwin, Earns $14,400

Matt Sheppard’s Latest Win Orange County Modified Victory Earns Him $35,000 Track Championship

Cole Butcher Wins 49th Annual PASS Oxford Plains 250; Derek Gluchacki Grabs ACT 125, Jacob Perry Cops MRS Mod Race

Blane Heimbach Earns Jack Gunn Memorial Selinsgrove 410 Sprint Race In Creasy No. 12, Earns $5,000

Mat Williamson Takes 37th Annual Summer Nationals SDS Win At Ransomville, Ends Season SDS Slump

Martin Truex, Jr. Misses Cup Playoffs After Wild NASCAR Regular Season Finale At Daytona

Ryan Godown Wins Ron Faison Memorial Modified Race At Bridgeport, 13th Win Of Year Worth $6,000

Vintage Sprint Driver Wayne Godshall Seriously Injured In Wild Backstretch Williams Grove Flip