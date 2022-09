This Week in AARN // September 6, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Grandview Speedway’s Acceptance Of Sale Offer Sends Shock Wave Throughout Racing World

Dave Shullick, Jr. Takes Oswego Supermodified Classic With Last Lap Pass Of Fuel Starved Michael Barnes

Andy Bachetti Wins Rich Super DIRT Series Lebanon Valley Mod Race, Earns $25,500

Stewart Friesen Outruns Matt Sheppard To Claim Utica-Rome Halmar Elite Series 50, Earns $25,000

Kenny Tremont Races To Victory In Devil’s Bowl Vermonter 200

Maynard Troyer RoC Modified Classic At Spencer Speedway Is All Matt Hirschman’s

After Winning Kutztown SpeedSTR Feature, Veteran Driver Tom Mayberry Retires In Victory Lane

Late Race Pit Strategy Wins NASCAR WMT Oswego Main Event For Justin Bonsignore

Matt Cosner Takes Big Bucks Bedford Fair Late Model Race, Banks $12,000

Mahoning Valley Speedway Announces Plans To Reintroduce Dirt Sportsman Racing October 1 With 2023 Thoughts In Mind

Ageless Russ Mitten Wins Annual BAPS Super Sportsman 100

Chris Hile Wins 2022 Brewerton Speedway Big Block Title With Fifth Place Ride

Lance Dewease’s Williams Grove 410 Sprint Win Comes In Retro Liveried Car Honoring Former Car Owner Joe Harz

Cale Ross Is Surprise Bridgeport Big Block Mod Victor