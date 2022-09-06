Newsmaker of the Week // Grandview Speedway

Wins are lauded, successful promotions applauded. That’s the good side of racing news.

There is another side of the sport, that, while undeniably sad, is no less potent in eliciting powerful emotion.

This past week, the news that Grandview Speedway track owner Theresa Rogers had accepted an offer to sell the speedway property to Copart, whose expressed purpose is to tear down the track, hit the racing community hard. With two races left this season at Grandview, there are a tide of conflicting emotions that will be intensifying as the final race draws near. Over its 60 years, Grandview Speedway and its competitors have been frequent makers of news – drivers for the ways they have conquered the the track, the Rogers family for creating innovative new races that kept racer and fan interest high.

Now, the newsmaking of a decidedly different sort. An iconic race track’s days are nearing an end.

It is a Newsmaking event of the saddest kind.