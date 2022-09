This Week in AARN // September 20, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Sheppard Earns $53,000 STSS Elite Series Dirt Mod Win In Fonda 200

Jeff Abold Wins Star Supermodified Classic, Jeffrey Battle Tops 350 Super Feature

Craig Von Dohren Ends Dream Grandview Season With $32,000 Plus Win In Freedom 76er

Long Islander Justin Bonsignore Claims Riverhead NWMT Eddie Partridge 256

Brent Marks Goes Two-For-Three In 410s; Wins At BAPS Thursday, Takes $20,000 Dirt Classic At Lincoln Saturday

Irrepressible Jonathan Davenport Wins Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Nationals At Knoxville

Aaron Reutzel Wins Lernerville’s Commonwealth 410 Sprint Classic

First Knox Raceway FAST 410 Sprint Race Is Big Win For Nate Dussell