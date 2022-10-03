Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Sheppard

Super Matt Sheppard has done it again. He won last Saturday night at Fulton Speedway in the prestigious Outlaw 200, this on a speedway he seldom competes at. The win was number 36 for the Dirt Modified master, and just to mix it up a little, Sheppard defied conventional wisdom by running a Big Block under his hood in a race at a track that Small Blocks were thought to be the hot ticket.

While no stranger to winning, Sheppard is fast approaching the 40-win mark, something he has never achieved – nor, for that matter, have many others. He heads into this week’s Super DIRT Week as the odds-on favorite, riding the crest with a team he has built and owns.

For winning yet again in a high profile race, using an unorthodox engine strategy, Matt Sheppard is, once again a Newsmaker!