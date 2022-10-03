This Week in AARN // October 4, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Glenn Donnelly Recalls The Origins Of Super DIRT Week On The Eve Of 50th Anniversary Race

Weather Wreaks Havoc On Northeastern Events, Williams Grove National Open Rescheduled For Sat., Oct. 22

Matt Sheppard Wins Outlaw 200 At Fulton Speedway

Iconic Williams Grove Speedway Pedestrian Bridge To Be Torn Down

Lancaster’s National Open Modified Race Taken By Matt Hirschman

Dan Harpell Reflects On Impending Five Mile Point Closure At End Of October

Sept. Planning Board Meeting Application Casts Doubt On Future Of Orange County Fair Speedway

‘Rubber Chicken Circuit’ Underway, Woodhull, Oswego Honor Champions At Banquets

Steve Wilbur On Mend After Path Valley Sprint Cars A Week Ago