Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Sheppard

The wins just keep on coming for Matt Sheppard. His three wins last week, at Utica Rome and his Oswego Super DIRT Week Big Block and Small Block sweep. have added luster to a season that seems to have no limit of success. By year’s end, he’ll likely set an all-time single season earnings record for a Dirt Modified driver. And more often than not, he’s making his wins look easy as was the case in particular last weekend at Oswego.

It takes a supreme effort to keep making news when one is in the headlines so often. But few have ever swept Super DIRT Week, few have been so dominant, few have ridden such a huge crest that rides on, unwavering.

Matt Sheppard is, once again, a Newsmaker!