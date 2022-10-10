This Week in AARN // October 11, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Sheppard Sweeps Super DIRT Week, Claims Big Block 200, Small Block 150, Adds Utica-Rome Win Too

PA Posse Sweep: Anthony Macri Blitzes World Of Outlaws At Port Royal Nittany Showdown

Eric Goodale Takes Control Of NASCAR Mod Tour Thompson Race And Wins; Tommy Baldwin Clinches Car Owner Championship

Demetrios Drellos Becomes 14th Different Winner Of ‘Working Man’s Race’ At Afton Motorsports Park

Max McLaughlin & Mat Williamson Claim DIRT 358 Mod Weedsport, Brewerton SDW Support Race Wins

Back In The Game: Jason Barney Wins 360 Sprint Cole Cup At Utica-Rome; First Win Since Serious Ohsweken Crash

Gio Scelzi Wins Lincoln’s Montieth Classic 410 Sprint Feature On Track That Had Haunted Him

Lernerville Driver Tyler Dietz Invades Bridgeport, Takes $10,000 Street Stock Win

Eastern States Modified 200 To Buck Trend And Allow Live Pit Stops

With Third Place Finish, Andrew Krause Earns Third Straight Wall Stadium Modified Track Championship

All Time Dirt Modified Favorite Kenny Brightbill Stricken At Super DIRT Week

Long Time NEMA Powerhouse Bertrand Motorsports Savors Recent 100th Team Victory