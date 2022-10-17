This Week in AARN // October 18, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Last Lap Pass By Matt Sheppard On Stewart Friesen Nets ‘Super Matt’ A $50,000 Payday At Port Royal

Last To First: Matt Hirschman Opts To Start Last In Evergreen Wanick Memorial Asphalt Modified 200, Wins $10,000 Plus

New Yorker Tim McCreadie Earns Second Straight Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series Championship

East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals To Return To Trenton, NJ In February, 2023

Chris Raabe Sweeps Two Night 358 Modified Brockville Nationals Weekend In Canada

Run What Ya’ Brung Is Back At Hudson; 350 Supermod Pilot Justin Harris Prevails

Eastern USAC Silver Crown Driver Mike Haggenbottom Escapes Serious Injury In High Speed Crash On Springfield (IL) Dirt Mile

Thirteen Year Old Logan Watt Wins STSS Port Royal Sportsman Feature

Kenny Brightbill Out Of Hospital, Spectating At Port Royal

Bertrand Motorsports Achieves Milestone 100th Career NEMA Feature Victory