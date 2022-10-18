Feature Winners: October 18 – October 24, 2022

ASCS 360 Sprint:

Monett, MO

BAPS, PA

(410 Sprint)
(LLM)
CARS LM: South Boston, VA
Bedford, PA

Keystone Cup
Friday (LM 20)
(LM 20)

Saturday (LM 60)
Delmar, DE:

Delaware State Dirt Championships

Friday:

 (358 Mod)

(URC Sprint Cars)

(602 Sportsman)

Saturday:

(Big Block Modified)

(Super Late Model)

(RUSH Late Model)

Five Mile Point, NY

(Mod)

Formula 1:

United States Grand Prix (Sun.)

Hidden Valley, PA 

 (LM)

Mahoning Valley, PA

(Mod)

(LM)
(602 Dirt Sportsman)

NASCAR: Homestead, FL

 (Cup)

(Xfinity)

(Truck)
New Egypt, NJ

All Star Cup

(Mod)
(Sportsman)

Orange County, NY

Eastern States Weekend

Sunday:

(Mod)

(Pro Stock)

Saturday:

(358 Mod)

(Sportsman)

Friday:

(Mod Former Winner)

(Street Stock)
Friday (STSS North Mod)
(ES 200 Champions Race)

Outlaw, NY

(Mod)
(360 Sprint)

Path Valley. PA

(Super Sportsman)

(358 LM)

Port Royal, PA 

(305 Sprint)

(LLM)
Seekonk, MA (Tri-Track Mod)
(ACT LM)

SMART Tour:

Motor Mile, VA  (Sat.)

USAC: Brownsburg, IN 

(Sprint)
(Silver Crown)

Waterford, CT 

 (Pro Truck)

World Of Outlaw Late Models:

Humboldt, KS (Fri.)

Wichita, KS (Sat.)

Osborn, MO (Sun.)

World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:

Williams Grove, PA (National Open)