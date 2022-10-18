Feature Winners: October 18 – October 24, 2022

|
ASCS 360 Sprint:
|Monett, MO
BAPS, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LLM)
|CARS LM:
|South Boston, VA
Bedford, PA
|Keystone Cup
|Friday
|(LM 20)
|(LM 20)
Saturday (LM 60)
Delmar, DE:
|Delaware State Dirt Championships
Friday:
|(358 Mod)
(URC Sprint Cars)
(602 Sportsman)
Saturday:
|(Big Block Modified)
|(Super Late Model)
|(RUSH Late Model)
Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
Formula 1:
|United States Grand Prix (Sun.)
Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|(602 Dirt Sportsman)
NASCAR: Homestead, FL
|(Cup)
|(Xfinity)
|(Truck)
New Egypt, NJ
|All Star Cup
|
(Mod)
|(Sportsman)
Orange County, NY
|Eastern States Weekend
|
Sunday:
|(Mod)
|(Pro Stock)
Saturday:
|(358 Mod)
|(Sportsman)
Friday:
|(Mod Former Winner)
|(Street Stock)
|Friday
|(STSS North Mod)
|(ES 200 Champions Race)
Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|(360 Sprint)
Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|(358 LM)
Port Royal, PA
|(305 Sprint)
|(LLM)
|Seekonk, MA
|(Tri-Track Mod)
|(ACT LM)
SMART Tour:
|Motor Mile, VA (Sat.)
USAC: Brownsburg, IN
|(Sprint)
|(Silver Crown)
Waterford, CT
|(Pro Truck)
World Of Outlaw Late Models:
|Humboldt, KS (Fri.)
|Wichita, KS (Sat.)
|Osborn, MO (Sun.)
World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars:
|Williams Grove, PA (National Open)