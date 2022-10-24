Newsmaker of the Week // Lance Dewease

Lance Dewease has done it again. On Saturday night at Williams Grove Speedway, the World Of Outlaws were back in town and Lance Dewease spanked ‘em, much to the delight of the PA Posse fans.

Dewease’s win in the Williams Grove National Open was the fifth of his driving career and worth $75,000 for the driver and his car owner Don Kreitz, Jr. To add to the wonderment of it all, Brent Marks and Anthony Macri were second and third, making for a PA Posse Podium sweep.

The legacy of 410 Sprint master Lance Dewease, while already assured, was greatly enhanced at Williams Grove. As he has done so many times in his unparalleled career, Lance Dewease is a Newsmaker!