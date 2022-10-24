This Week in AARN // October 25, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Lance Dewease Wins Williams Grove National Open World Of Outlaws Sprint Race For Fifth Time, Earns $75,000

Matt Sheppard Makes Late Race Pass On Stewart Friesen To Win Eastern States 200 Modified Race And $40,000 Top Prize; Peter Britten, Anthony Perrego Also Claim ESW Mod Wins

Zoning Hearing Board Accepts Copart Rezoning Application For Grandview Speedway Redevelopment

Late Race Charge Carries Anthony Nocella To Seekonk Tri Track Series Victory; Matt Hirschman Series Champ

Jeff Rine’s Bedford Keystone Cup Super Late Model Victory Is Worth $22,000

Jordan Watson, Ryan Godown Are Delaware State Championship Modified Masters

Brian DeFebo Wins Mahoning Valley Modified Fall Brawl

Gio Scelzi Invades BAPS Motor Speedway, Captures 410 Sprint Victory

Danny Bouc Takes New Egypt Speedway’s Legends Of The Fall Modified Race, Earns $7,500