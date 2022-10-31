This Week in AARN // November 1, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Corey LaJoie Wins NWMT Martinsville Finale; Jon McKennedy Fights Hard For Season Championship Nod

Justin Holland Wins Five Mile Point Speedway’s Final Modified Feature, Last Race After 72 Years

Californians Gio Scelzi, Cory Eliason Are Bridgeport Motorsports Park 410 Sprint Weekend Winners

Mat Williamson Races To Georgetown Speedway Big Block Season Finale In First Start At Track

Derek Gluchacki, Eddie MacDonald Star In Waterford Speedbowl ACT, PASS Double Headers

Danny Bouc Claims Back To Back Georgetown Camp Barnes Mod, Small Block Victories

Grandview Speedway Will Race In 2023 After Copart Deal Unravels

Tyler Johnston Claims Accord Great Crate Race Victory

Joe Toth Earns Fourth, Fifth 2022 Championships At Georgetown Speedway Over Weekend

Georgetown Weekend Super Late Model Victories Taken By Ross Robinson, Rick Eckert