This Week in AARN // November 1, 2022

Corey LaJoie Wins NWMT Martinsville Finale; Jon McKennedy Fights Hard For Season Championship Nod
Justin Holland Wins Five Mile Point Speedway’s Final Modified Feature, Last Race After 72 Years
Californians Gio Scelzi, Cory Eliason Are Bridgeport Motorsports Park 410 Sprint Weekend Winners
Mat Williamson Races To Georgetown Speedway Big Block Season Finale In First Start At Track
Derek Gluchacki, Eddie MacDonald Star In Waterford Speedbowl ACT, PASS Double Headers
Danny Bouc Claims Back To Back Georgetown Camp Barnes Mod, Small Block Victories
Grandview Speedway Will Race In 2023 After Copart Deal Unravels
Tyler Johnston Claims Accord Great Crate Race Victory
Joe Toth Earns Fourth, Fifth 2022 Championships At Georgetown Speedway Over Weekend
Georgetown Weekend Super Late Model Victories Taken By Ross Robinson, Rick Eckert