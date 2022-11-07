Newsmaker of the Week // Brad Sweet

Brad Sweet’s drive to the 2022 World Of Outlaws Sprint Car season championship was his fourth straight and certainly his most closely contested. Though Sweet led the standings most of the year, his margin over rivals David Gravel and Carson Macedo ebbed and flowed. It was still very much Sweet’s title to win or lose over the three day Charlotte World Finals, and Sweet carried the day. In so doing, he becomes just the third driver in World Of Outlaws history to win four titles in a row (Steve Kinser and Donny Schatz are the others). The title paid the Kasey Kahne Racing team $200,000.

This was a turbulent year for Sweet who, with brother-in-law Kyle Larson, formed the High Limit Sprint Car Series. He won five World Of Outlaws A-Mains, a good-but-not-great record by Sweet standards, and spent most of the season looking over his shoulder at rivals David Gravel and Carson Macedo. But time and again, when the chips were down, Sweet rose to the occasion.

For setting the standard at the upper echelon of Sprint Car racing both this year and over the last four, Brad Sweet is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week!